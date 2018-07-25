Thomas White International Ltd. Raises Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG)

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,775 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 47.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 845.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 31st.

Shinhan Financial Group traded down $0.02, hitting $39.55, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 61,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,460. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $50.37.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 8.32%. analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

