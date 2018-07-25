Thomas White International Ltd. Acquires 26,737 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,709 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco comprises about 1.4% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 261.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,881,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387,740 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 31.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,323,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,673 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 7.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,203,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,391 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 53.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,447,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 1,546.1% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

ITUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Itau Unibanco traded up $0.55, hitting $12.69, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . 16,536,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,173,446. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.39%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

