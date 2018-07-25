Thomas M. Ryan Sells 35,000 Shares of Five Below Inc (FIVE) Stock

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Director Thomas M. Ryan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.25, for a total transaction of $3,613,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Five Below stock opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. Five Below Inc has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $109.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 98,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

