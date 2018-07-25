TheStreet Upgrades Trinity Industries (TRN) to B

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRN. Mizuho assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Vertical Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.42.

Trinity Industries traded up $0.08, reaching $36.71, on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 66,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,860. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $38.25.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $831.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.58 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,597,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 176,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 377.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 358,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 283,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 137.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 78,134 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

