Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thermon Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. Thermon Group reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermon Group will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thermon Group.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Thermon Group’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on THR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

THR stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermon Group (THR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.