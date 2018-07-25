The Ensign Group (ENSG) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Ensign Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.5382891140809 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on The Ensign Group to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $37.62. 1,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $40.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $492.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.20 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Christensen sold 21,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $794,838.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $247,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,918.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,809 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,813 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

