Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) & Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Financial Comparison

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Texas Roadhouse and Fiesta Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Roadhouse 3 10 6 0 2.16 Fiesta Restaurant Group 1 0 2 0 2.33

Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus target price of $63.43, suggesting a potential downside of 6.58%. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.60%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Roadhouse is more favorable than Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Dividends

Texas Roadhouse pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fiesta Restaurant Group does not pay a dividend. Texas Roadhouse pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Roadhouse has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Roadhouse $2.22 billion 2.18 $131.52 million $1.97 34.47 Fiesta Restaurant Group $669.13 million 1.22 -$36.23 million $0.60 49.75

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than Fiesta Restaurant Group. Texas Roadhouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiesta Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiesta Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Roadhouse 6.66% 17.97% 11.94% Fiesta Restaurant Group -2.56% 5.87% 3.34%

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats Fiesta Restaurant Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand. As of December 31, 2017, it had 146 company owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, which include 137 in Florida and 9 in Atlanta, Georgia; 166 company owned Taco Cabana restaurants; and franchised 31 Pollo Tropical restaurants in Puerto Rico, Panama, Guyana, Bahamas, Venezuela, and Florida, as well as 7 franchised Taco Cabana restaurants in New Mexico and Texas. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

