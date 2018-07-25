Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Shares Bought by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 104,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

TXRH stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.82. 9,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $70.86.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $627.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXRH. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

