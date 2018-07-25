Texas Permanent School Fund Has $9.60 Million Holdings in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in BB&T were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in BB&T by 64.9% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in BB&T by 399.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in BB&T in the first quarter worth $143,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BB&T in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in BB&T by 175.7% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Hilliard Lyons raised BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BB&T from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BB&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider W Bennett Bradley sold 5,565 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $306,854.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,593 shares of company stock worth $8,995,307. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BB&T opened at $50.85 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. BB&T Co. has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.53%. BB&T’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. BB&T’s payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

