Texas Permanent School Fund Has $8.62 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 28,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 20,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries opened at $108.37 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $121.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.31. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.20.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

