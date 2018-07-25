Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCBI. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a hold rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a $96.20 rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $69.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.58 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 22.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 89,691 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 418.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 93,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

