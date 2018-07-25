TeslaCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.11 Million (TES)

TeslaCoin (CURRENCY:TES) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, TeslaCoin has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TeslaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TeslaCoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and $3,089.00 worth of TeslaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TeslaCoin alerts:

Crave (CRAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000929 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000597 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003821 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TeslaCoin Coin Profile

TeslaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2014. TeslaCoin’s total supply is 76,012,129 coins. TeslaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Teslacoins . The official website for TeslaCoin is tesla-coin.com . The Reddit community for TeslaCoin is /r/Teslamovement and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TeslaCoin Coin Trading

TeslaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TeslaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TeslaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TeslaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TeslaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TeslaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.