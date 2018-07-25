Tesla (TSLA) Bond Prices Rise 1.1%

An issue of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) debt rose 1.1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.3% coupon and is set to mature on August 15, 2025. The debt is now trading at $90.25 and was trading at $90.25 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its share price.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $265.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.14.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla traded up $11.31, hitting $308.74, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,070,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $244.59 and a fifty-two week high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 40.72% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $343.19 per share, with a total value of $18,875,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total transaction of $1,077,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531,736.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 154.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.