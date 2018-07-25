Tenneco (TEN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 27th. Analysts expect Tenneco to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.11). Tenneco had a return on equity of 50.58% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tenneco to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tenneco opened at $44.15 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.51%.

In other Tenneco news, CEO Brian J. Kesseler acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEN. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Tenneco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Tenneco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

