Tennant (TNC) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

TNC traded up $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.00. 11,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,706. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.85. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.03 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNC. ValuEngine raised Tennant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tennant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

In other Tennant news, VP David W. Huml sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $30,290.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,461.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment. It offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

