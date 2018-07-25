Tennant (TNC) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.
TNC traded up $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.00. 11,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,706. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.85. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.03 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Tennant news, VP David W. Huml sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $30,290.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,461.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tennant Company Profile
Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment. It offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.
