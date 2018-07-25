Tenet Healthcare (THC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $44.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.27, but opened at $38.03. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $36.93, with a volume of 70373 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on THC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 286.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $237,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

