Telsey Advisory Group Raises Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA) Price Target to $22.00

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s previous close.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Under Armour Inc Class A from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Under Armour Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Under Armour Inc Class A from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Under Armour Inc Class A from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.03.

Under Armour Inc Class A opened at $20.61 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Under Armour Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $115,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey Sanders sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $119,578.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour Inc Class A by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,868,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,057,000 after acquiring an additional 300,035 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Under Armour Inc Class A by 3.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,334,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,216,000 after acquiring an additional 181,971 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour Inc Class A by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,190,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 67,098 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Under Armour Inc Class A by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,908,000 after acquiring an additional 91,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Under Armour Inc Class A by 13.7% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 950,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 114,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

