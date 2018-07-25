Tellurian (TELL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tellurian earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.3513657117921 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TELL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.

Shares of Tellurian traded down $0.08, hitting $7.45, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 10,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,422. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. equities analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

