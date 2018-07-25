Telefonica Deutschland (O2D) Given a €4.55 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) received a €4.55 ($5.35) price target from UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.84 ($4.52) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.03 ($4.74).

Telefonica Deutschland stock opened at €3.92 ($4.62) on Wednesday. Telefonica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €3.67 ($4.32) and a 1 year high of €4.87 ($5.73).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG operates as a mobile communication provider to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and value added services, such as billing services, as well as a network protocol to establish a network connection to its wholesale partners.

