Tele Columbus AG (TC1) Receives €8.05 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.94 ($9.34).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TC1 shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays set a €10.30 ($12.12) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

Get Tele Columbus alerts:

Shares of Tele Columbus traded down €0.03 ($0.04), reaching €5.27 ($6.20), during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 131,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,830. Tele Columbus has a 1-year low of €7.96 ($9.36) and a 1-year high of €10.40 ($12.24).

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates cable networks in Germany. It operates through two segments, TV and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue and digital TV and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Tele Columbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele Columbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.