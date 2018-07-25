TechTarget Inc (TTGT) Insider Greg Strakosch Sells 25,000 Shares

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) insider Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 693,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,498,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Greg Strakosch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TechTarget alerts:

On Monday, July 9th, Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $773,750.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $728,250.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $685,250.00.

On Monday, May 21st, Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $610,500.00.

On Monday, May 7th, Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $527,750.00.

TechTarget traded up $1.31, hitting $33.25, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 479,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. TechTarget Inc has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $925.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth about $1,339,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after acquiring an additional 295,581 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital set a $23.00 price target on TechTarget and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price target on TechTarget and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TechTarget from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.