TechnipFMC (FTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,152,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.81. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 40.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen set a $38.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. BNP Paribas cut TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.03.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director John C. G. Oleary acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,886.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

