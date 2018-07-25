TE Connectivity (TEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. TE Connectivity updated its Q4 guidance to $1.31-1.33 EPS.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,645,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 5,769.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,504,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,275,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,925,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,482 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 139.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,964 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $43,743,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 299.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 538,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after acquiring an additional 403,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

