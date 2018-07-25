TD Securities Raises Canadian National Railway (CNR) Price Target to C$125.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$113.00 to C$112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$99.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$108.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$113.54.

TSE CNR traded up C$4.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$116.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,760. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$90.84 and a twelve month high of C$116.36.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 79.48% and a return on equity of 65.99%. The business had revenue of C$3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.17 billion.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Michael A. Cory sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$378,501.62. Also, insider Sean Finn sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.50, for a total transaction of C$1,410,907.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,393 shares of company stock worth $2,403,504.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

