TD Ameritrade (AMTD) PT Lowered to $60.00

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s current price.

AMTD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $65.00 target price on shares of TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

TD Ameritrade opened at $59.61 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,826,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,416,000 after buying an additional 1,823,164 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,133,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,005,000 after buying an additional 143,220 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,236,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,860,000 after buying an additional 4,079,938 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,903,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,456,000 after buying an additional 1,636,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,637,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,436,000 after buying an additional 147,069 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.