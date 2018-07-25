Tata Motors (TTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,499,840 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 1,729,992 shares.The stock last traded at $19.17 and had previously closed at $18.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTM. BNP Paribas cut Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.04%. analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tata Motors by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,966,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,941,000 after purchasing an additional 564,793 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Tata Motors by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,734,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,571,000 after purchasing an additional 64,242 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tata Motors by 503.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,308,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,497 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tata Motors by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 916,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tata Motors by 100.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 771,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 387,499 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers passenger cars, such as passenger cars; utility vehicles, including SUVs and multipurpose utility vehicles; light commercial vehicles comprising pickup trucks and small commercial vehicles; and medium and heavy commercial vehicles consisting of trucks, tractors, buses, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related parts and accessories.

