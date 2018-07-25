Target Coin (TGT) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.69 Million

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Target Coin has a total market cap of $4.69 million and $52.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Target Coin token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last week, Target Coin has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004133 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000457 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00421905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00160107 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00024345 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014365 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Target Coin Token Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official website is www.tgtcoins.com . Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin

Target Coin Token Trading

Target Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Target Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

