TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Take Two’s strength in growing digital platform bodes well for the company’s long-term growth. With more than 50% of revenues expected to come from mobile games going forward, Take Two’s acquisition of Social Point will help the company penetrate the expanding mobile gaming market and thereby drive its top-line growth. Additionally, the company’s foray into the e-sports market which enjoys increasing viewership and corporate sponsorship is a positive. However, the company’s heavy dependence on a handful of franchise is its biggest problem. Therefore, underperformance of any title has a drastic impact on its financial performance. Moreover, continuous delay in launching the much awaited titles like Borderlands 3 and Red Dead Redemption 2 is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTWO. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Wedbush set a $132.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.95 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock traded up $2.01, reaching $127.17, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 59,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,224. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,271 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $1,510,505.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 115,616 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $4,531,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,613 shares of company stock worth $6,081,206. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 143.6% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the first quarter worth $112,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the second quarter worth $120,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the second quarter worth $201,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

