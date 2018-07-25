Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (TSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Nomura upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. traded up $0.50, reaching $40.89, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 7,725,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,729,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $46.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $233.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.77 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,189,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,249,954,000 after acquiring an additional 320,062 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,958,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,320,838,000 after acquiring an additional 242,560 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 21,544,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,803,000 after acquiring an additional 930,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,048,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,403,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,490,000 after acquiring an additional 84,644 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.