Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research firms recently commented on TRHC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. MED boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $63.56 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,589.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.59.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $43.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $342,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Luehrs sold 32,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $1,594,307.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,842 shares of company stock worth $11,928,820. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 60.5% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.