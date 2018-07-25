Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.
Several research firms recently commented on TRHC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. MED boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.
NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $63.56 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,589.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.59.
In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $342,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Luehrs sold 32,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $1,594,307.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,842 shares of company stock worth $11,928,820. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 60.5% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.
