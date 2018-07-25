T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,232.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,023,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,098 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,663,000 after acquiring an additional 249,772 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,561,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,138,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52,409 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.36.

T. Rowe Price Group opened at $121.30 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $81.61 and a 52 week high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.57%.

T. Rowe Price Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Edward A. Wiese sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 132,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,362,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $612,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $12,746,220. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

