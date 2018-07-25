T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Position Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 574.9% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 39,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Edward A. Wiese sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 132,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,362,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $2,635,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,636,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,746,220. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.36.

TROW opened at $121.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $81.61 and a 52-week high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.57%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

