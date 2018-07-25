Synchrony Financial (SYF) Holdings Raised by Bank of The West

Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial accounts for 1.0% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,095,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,447,000 after acquiring an additional 308,200 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 34,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 12,583.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 25,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25,167 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial opened at $33.82 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $58,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $74,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

