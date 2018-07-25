Synalloy (SYNL) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.40

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.40 and last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 51653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Synalloy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.11.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.48 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.06%.

In related news, Director Henry L. Guy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,043.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray H. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Synalloy in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 503.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

