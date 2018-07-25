Switch Inc (SWCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Switch’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other Switch news, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 207,154 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,325.38, for a total transaction of $1,310,327,768.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Scott Russell Gragson sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,615,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,568,964 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch traded up $0.15, hitting $13.40, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 29,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Switch has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

