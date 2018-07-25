SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Holdings Boosted by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,092 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,857.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 716.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 145.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.27.

In related news, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $152,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,028 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $311,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $2,026,059. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group opened at $311.92 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $159.44 and a 52-week high of $329.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.50. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $575.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

