Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,122,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,414 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $67,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4,144.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,365 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,257 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 233.6% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 595,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,617,000 after acquiring an additional 416,696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 288,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,071,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,898,000 after acquiring an additional 169,717 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,761,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,982,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,464.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $3,263,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,785.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals opened at $54.40 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

