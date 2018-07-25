Super Game Chain (SGCC) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Super Game Chain (CURRENCY:SGCC) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Super Game Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC and Bit-Z. Over the last week, Super Game Chain has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. Super Game Chain has a market cap of $0.00 and $167,066.00 worth of Super Game Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004022 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000455 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00417732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00156088 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00023962 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00014152 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000944 BTC.

About Super Game Chain

Super Game Chain’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens. Super Game Chain’s official website is www.sgchain.io . Super Game Chain’s official Twitter account is @SuperGameChain . The official message board for Super Game Chain is medium.com/@supergamechain . The Reddit community for Super Game Chain is /r/SuperGameChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Super Game Chain Token Trading

Super Game Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Game Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Game Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Game Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

