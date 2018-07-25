SunTrust Banks Increases Biogen (BIIB) Price Target to $392.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $321.00 to $392.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $423.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biogen from $366.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.71.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Biogen has a one year low of $249.17 and a one year high of $383.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 23.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Biogen by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 62,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Biogen by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 218,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Biogen by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 114,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,252,000 after acquiring an additional 42,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.