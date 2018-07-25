SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares during the quarter. SunTrust Banks accounts for about 2.1% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 29.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 1.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 695,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 33.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 18.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 225,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 34,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 27.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jerome T. Lienhard sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $604,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,288.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Agnes Bundy Scanlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $101,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,300. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.87.

Shares of SunTrust Banks stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $71.98. 234,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,385. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $73.44.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. equities analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunTrust Banks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

