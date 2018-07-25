SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Contango Oil & Gas (MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Contango Oil & Gas’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Contango Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Contango Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Contango Oil & Gas opened at $5.86 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Contango Oil & Gas has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $6.92.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 36.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Goff bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $115,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Goff acquired 180,000 shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $801,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 309,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,465 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 3,009.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 878,026 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 849,786 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 99,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares in the last quarter.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

