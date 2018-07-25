Suncor Energy (SU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

NYSE SU traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $40.76. 3,069,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $42.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2797 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 73.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

