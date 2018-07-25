Sun Communities (SUI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. Sun Communities also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.34-1.37 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUI. ValuEngine raised Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price target on Sun Communities and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,348. Sun Communities has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $99.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.12.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.76). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.11%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 350 communities comprising approximately 122,000 developed sites in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. For more information about Sun Communities, Inc, please visit www.suncommunities.com.

