Sun Communities (SUI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.25. Sun Communities also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.02-1.05 EPS.

Sun Communities traded up $0.68, reaching $96.60, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 401,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,348. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $99.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.12.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.76). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price objective on Sun Communities and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 350 communities comprising approximately 122,000 developed sites in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. For more information about Sun Communities, Inc, please visit www.suncommunities.com.

