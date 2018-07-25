Sun Communities (SUI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.82, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $271.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.02 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.60. The stock had a trading volume of 401,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,348. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $99.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUI. ValuEngine upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Communities from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Sun Communities from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price target on Sun Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 350 communities comprising approximately 122,000 developed sites in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. For more information about Sun Communities, Inc, please visit www.suncommunities.com.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.