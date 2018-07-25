Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Stake in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Charter Communications by 200.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Charter Communications by 22.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Charter Communications by 7.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 13.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications opened at $282.32 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.10 and a fifty-two week high of $408.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 126.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHTR. BidaskClub lowered Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.16.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

