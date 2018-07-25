Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.20 Million Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total value of $146,270.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,265.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $169.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $145.78 and a 12 month high of $174.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$170.72” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.42.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

