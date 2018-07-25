Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.85 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,953,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,608 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,886,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,612 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,830,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,839 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,380,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,358,000 after acquiring an additional 206,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,808,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,693,000 after acquiring an additional 189,224 shares during the last quarter. 73.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive opened at $65.27 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1,486.69%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, Director Helene D. Gayle sold 7,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $435,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,630.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 16,079 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $1,002,043.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,579 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

