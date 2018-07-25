STV Group (STVG) Sets New 12-Month High at $458.00

STV Group Plc. (LON:STVG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 458 ($6.06) and last traded at GBX 455 ($6.02), with a volume of 36958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 458 ($6.06).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

In related news, insider George Watt sold 7,094 shares of STV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.67), for a total transaction of £30,362.32 ($40,188.38).

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer, Productions, and External Lottery Management. It creates and produces news, sports, and weather content for broadcast networks.

