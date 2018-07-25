Stryker (SYK) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Stryker (NYSE:SYK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday.

The analysts wrote, “SYK’s 2Q18 revenue met consensus while its EPS beat consensus. Management raised its 2018 organic revenue growth and EPS guidance. Adjusting for selling days (+1 in 2Q18 and -1 in 1Q18), organic growth slowed to 6.9% in 2Q18 from 8.0% in 1Q18. SYK placed 39 Mako systems in 2Q18 and over 40% of placements were in competitive accounts. SYK’s operating margin was above consensus and was up 50 bps Y/Y adjusted for ASC 606. Given SYK’s top and bottom line growth profiles, we believe SYK shares are fairly valued (23.8x vs. large cap ortho peers at 19.0x) and we maintain our Hold rating.””

Get Stryker alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 52 week low of $137.70 and a 52 week high of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $832,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,920,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $1,197,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.